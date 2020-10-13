StableUSD (USDS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $86.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00008288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $514,868.18 and approximately $86.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

