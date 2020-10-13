Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $17.38 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $17.38 million and $2,212.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00624471 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00033991 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.15 or 0.04513884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00058785 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 110,512,661 coins and its circulating supply is 107,472,007 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

