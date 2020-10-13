Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $260,982.63 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $260,982.63 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041085 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.04872843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.