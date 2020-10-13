Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. 147,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

