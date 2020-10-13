Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STRL. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.15. 85,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

