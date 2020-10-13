Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial comprises 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Stifel Financial worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.