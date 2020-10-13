Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.26.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,791,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

