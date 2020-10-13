STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA STM opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

