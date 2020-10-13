STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA STM opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

