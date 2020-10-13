Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 1,566 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 173,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,553,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

