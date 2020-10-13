Storm Market Capitalization Tops $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Upbit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01471891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155771 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

