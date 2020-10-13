STPT Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

