Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.60

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €131.60 ($154.82) and last traded at €131.20 ($154.35), with a volume of 17673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €125.60 ($147.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €112.28 and a 200 day moving average of €92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.