Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.