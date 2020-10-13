Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $145.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

