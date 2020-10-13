Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, BitForex and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Coinone, HitBTC, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.