StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $211,196.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,130,641,141 coins and its circulating supply is 16,717,446,787 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.