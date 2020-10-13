Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $15.50. Studio City International shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.88.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
