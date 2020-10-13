Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $625,021.35 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00155263 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

