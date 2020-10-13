Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.35.

SU opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.76. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.72%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

