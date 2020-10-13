Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,919,346 shares of company stock valued at $303,609,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $7.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6,372.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

