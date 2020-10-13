SVB Leerink Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $29.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 227.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,844. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 213.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

