Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $311,028.73 and $4,067.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

