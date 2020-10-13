SwftCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $3.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.04885719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

