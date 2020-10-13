Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0503 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and $442,633.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00438560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 597,669,234 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

