TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. 29,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,867. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7,861.86 and a beta of 0.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

