Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,189 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $36,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 58,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

