TCASH Market Cap Hits $76,944.30 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $76,944.30 and approximately $170,025.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000395 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

