Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRR. ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,314. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $742.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

