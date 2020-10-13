TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.60. TDH shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TDH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

