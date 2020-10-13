TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -346.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

