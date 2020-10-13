TENA (TENA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,457.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. TENA has a total market cap of $46,058.54 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

