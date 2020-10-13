Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,469,265.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $194,171.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,144,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,688,625 shares of company stock valued at $182,512,177 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.