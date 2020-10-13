Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. Terra has a total market capitalization of $125.73 million and $4.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01471891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155771 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 998,383,081 coins and its circulating supply is 386,732,065 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.