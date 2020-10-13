Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Tesla stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,635,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,372,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.37. The company has a market cap of $409.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $262,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

