Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Tetra Tech worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,868. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.