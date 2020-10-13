The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,270. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

