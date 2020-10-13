The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Children's Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Children's Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Children's Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children's Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The Children's Place stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.84. The Children's Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Children's Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children's Place during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Children's Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 35.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Children's Place during the second quarter worth $240,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

