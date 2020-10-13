The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.18 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $1.15 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005178 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001822 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

