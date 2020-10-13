The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 66.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,173. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.