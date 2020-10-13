The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

