The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on RSTGF. Barclays started coverage on The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.