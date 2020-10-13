The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Cap of $28.79 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $28.79 million and $8.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003938 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,611,139 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.