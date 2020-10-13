The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.54

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 92509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

