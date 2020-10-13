The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Decreased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 1,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 109,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 329,249 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

