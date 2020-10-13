The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNLVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The Unilever Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. 15,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

