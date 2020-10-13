The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.8% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.71. 1,010,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.