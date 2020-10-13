The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

