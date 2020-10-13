The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

