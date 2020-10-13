The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 908,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.