Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

